$1.6m for new classrooms at Waikato kura

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 11:42

Around $1.6 million will be invested to build four new classrooms at Te Wharekura o TeRau Aroha in the Waikato region, Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"Te Wharekura o TeRau Aroha has experienced consistent roll growth in response to increased demand for Maori medium education," says Ms Kaye.

"The kura was born in 2009 through the redevelopment of Narua Primary School. This involved a collaborative approach, with the integration of existing and new buildings to ensure the kura’s design reflected its vision.

"These new classrooms will provide the kura with the additional capacity it needs to offer a high quality education in a modern and innovative learning environment."

Today’s announcement is part of a third round of investments in new classrooms under Budget 2016, which provides $882.5 million for school property, including new classrooms nationwide to meet roll growth.

"Many schools and kura across New Zealand are seeing their rolls increase, driven by factors including population growth," says Ms Kaye.

"The Government is committed to providing extra capacity for schools that need it."

Under the first two rounds of investments in new classrooms under Budget 2016, the Waikato region benefitted from investments totalling around $34 million.

Those investments are for the new Sylvester Primary School and the expansion of Endeavour Primary School in Hamilton, as well as new classrooms at Raglan Area School, Whatawhata School, Forest Lake School, Hamilton East School, Kaipaki School and Matangi School.

"More announcements about new investments in roll growth classrooms will be made this week," says Ms Kaye.