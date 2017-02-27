Kurt Taogaga selected for Helensville

|
Kurt Taogaga has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Helensville in the 2017 General Election.
"I have a long affiliation with this electorate and am proud to be Labour’s Helensville candidate for the 2017 election," said Kurt Taogaga. "Helensville is made up of strong communities and I will be working hard to make sure those voices are heard loud and clear. Kiwis deserve a fair go and they are not getting it under this National government."
Kurt Taogaga is a master’s student in business with a background in ESOL teaching.
Labour President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Kurt joins our growing list of energetic, fresh candidates who are standing for Labour this year. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government that will back the Kiwi Dream and help every New Zealander get ahead."
