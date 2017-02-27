Labour selects Cherie Chapman for Clutha Southland

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 14:07

Cherie Chapman has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Clutha Southland for the 2017 General Election.

"I am proud to be Labour’s Clutha Southland candidate for the 2017 election," said Cherie Chapman.

"This large electorate is made up of strong communities and I will be working hard to make sure those voices are heard loud and clear. Kiwis deserve a fair go and they are not getting it under this National government."

Cherie Chapman lives in Bluff and is a curator of a new museum and information centre. Previously she worked as an Assistant Principal at Buller High School. She is a strong local advocate for education, health and the environment.

Labour President Nigel Haworth, said: "Cherie joins our growing list of energetic, fresh candidates who are standing for Labour this year. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government that will back the Kiwi Dream and help every New Zealander get ahead."