$800k for new classrooms at Te Anau Primary School

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 08:56

Around $800,000 will be invested to build two new classrooms at Te Anau Primary School, Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"This investment will help the school cater for projected roll growth," says Ms Kaye.

"Te Anau Primary School is the heart of its local community and embraces positive activity, with students making the most of its location to enjoy the nearby lake, forest and parks.

"There has been a steady increase in student numbers during the past few years and this is expected to continue.

"The Government is committed to meeting the needs of schools around New Zealand which require extra capacity to accommodate roll growth.

"The new teaching spaces at Te Anau Primary will be modular buildings, which means they meet standards of modern, permanent structures but have the added advantage of being more adaptable."

Today’s announcement is part of a third round of investments in new classrooms under Budget 2016, which provides $882.5 million for school property, including new classrooms nationwide to meet roll growth.

"The $800,000 announced today comes on top of around $37 million announced last June for school property in Otago and Southland," says Ms Kaye.

The June 2016 announcement included:

around $25 million for Wakatipu High School to be relocated and rebuilt

up to $11 million to redevelop Arrowtown Primary School

$700,000 for two new classrooms at Mt Aspiring College in Wanaka

$350,000 for one new classroom at Pembroke School in Oamaru

$350,000 for one new classroom at Donovan Primary School in Invercargill.

"Last Friday, as part of the third round of investments in new classrooms, I also announced $1.4 million for four new classrooms at Wanaka Primary School."

Te Anau Primary School recently joined the Northern Southland FINS Community of Learning/Kahui Ako (CoL).

Communities of Learning are about increasing student achievement, through early education services, schools and tertiary providers working together to share expertise and lift the quality of teaching and learning.