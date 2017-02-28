Jin An selected as Labour's candidate for Upper Harbour

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:29

Jin An has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Upper Harbour for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing the Upper Harbour electorate in Parliament," said Jin An.

Jin An is an in-house legal counsel. She is a 1.5 generation Korean-Kiwi who grew up in Auckland. Jin An has worked in the Upper Harbour electorate for a number of years, starting her career as a social advocate and going on to become the first police prosecutor of Korean descent.

Labour’s President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Jin An joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."