Plan to boost Gisborne’s regional development launched

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:45

Industries Minister Louise Upston and other Ministers are in Gisborne today for the release of the TairÄwhiti Economic Action Plan, highlighting the Government’s support for the region.

The plan has been developed by TairÄwhiti people for the community and represents a shared investment in the future. The plan’s development was led by the TairÄwhiti Action Plan Governance Group and is supported through the Government’s Regional Growth Programme.

It articulates opportunities identified by the region and represents their priorities for the next five years.

"Growing TairaÌwhiti tourism to attract more visitors, upgrading state highways, improving digital connection, and growing skills so that businesses are better supported by the labour force are all actions identified by the region as needed in order to grow and thrive," says Mr Bridges.

It is linked to, and has been launched alongside, the TairÄwhiti MÄori Economic Development Report which focuses on a MÄori economic perspective.

"The dual launch demonstrates the desire for a regional approach to economic development and to recognise that MÄori have a critical role to play in boosting economic growth," says Mr Bridges.

TairaÌwhiti is a small economy underpinned by an export-focused agriculture sector.

"The East Coast has a comparative advantage and is internationally competitive in the primary sectors including forestry, beef and lamb, horticulture and viticulture," Ms Upston says.

"25 per cent of regional GDP and 26 per cent of employment is in the primary sectors and through the Action Plan we will stimulate sustainable primary industry growth to create more jobs and improved environmental performance," Ms Upston says.

Regional economic development is a key government priority and is supported by the Regional Growth Programme.

The programme is co-led by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, and the Ministry of Primary Industries, with other government agencies, to increase jobs, income and investment in regional New Zealand.

More information can be found at http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/regions-cities/regional-growth-programme/gisborne-tairawhiti