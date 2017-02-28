$30m erosion control programme widened

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:50

Associate Minister for Primary Industries Louise Upston has announced changes to Gisborne region’s Erosion Control Funding Programme to allow a wider range of measures to manage erosion in the region.

The changes will support Te Huarahi Hei Whai Oranga - the TairÄwhiti Economic Action Plan, launched today.

The $30 million Erosion Control Funding Programme (ECFP), administered by the Ministry for Primary Industries, has been running since 1992. It focuses on reducing severe erosion in the Gisborne region, which is susceptible to high-intensity weather which causes soil erosion and downstream flooding.

"The Gisborne district has great potential for primary sector economic growth but in many cases erosion affects land productivity," Ms Upston says.

"The changes involve widening the scope of what can be funded by the ECFP, meaning there will be funding available for a wider range of measures which support and contribute to forestry and erosion control. The fund will now be able to assist community groups, iwi and other organisations with innovative ideas to reduce erosion.

The programme was reviewed last year in consultation with Te Runanganui o NgÄti Porou and Gisborne District Council. In November 2016 a change to the payment structure and an extension of the land categories eligible for funding were announced.

The further changes announced today complete the improvements that stemmed from the review.

"All the improvements that have been made to the fund are now in place to ensure we can support initiatives that will deliver the best outcomes for the Gisborne district," Ms Upston says.

For more information on the Erosion Control Funding Programme visit www.mpi.govt.nz/ECFP