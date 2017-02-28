New employment resource for young people

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 13:05

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith and Associate Education Minister Louise Upston have today announced the release of a new online resource designed to help young people enter the workforce.

The Employability Skills Framework clearly sets out the key behaviours, attitudes and personal qualities employers say are essential for getting and keeping a job.

"Getting the job and career you want means having the right attributes and behaviours to accompany your qualifications and educational achievements. An example of this is the need for resilience in the rapidly changing world of work. Employees need to be able to handle challenges and setbacks in the workplace and seek the support they need to grow," says Mr Goldsmith.

"The framework was designed by representatives from industry, education and government. It outlines the employability skills and competencies that help young people adapt to life in the workforce. It complements the National Curriculum for schools, and has been user-tested with groups of employers, educators and secondary students," he says.

"This guide will be a great resource that will help young people, their teachers, family and whānau. It will help young people get work-ready," Ms Upston says.

"The new framework has been developed to complement other resources, such as those Careers NZ makes available on its website to help young people moving from study into the workforce, and the 2017 Occupation Outlook."

"The new framework is a great example of successful collaboration. The Pathways Advisory Group, which developed the guide, encompasses outlooks and experience from several sectors, and I am grateful to all those who contributed," Mr Goldsmith says.

More information about the resource and how to use it can be found at www.youthguarantee.net.nz and www.careers.govt.nz.

Media contact: James Sorensen 021 804 854 (Minister Goldsmith) and Lucy Bennett 021 811 564 (Minister Upston)

Note to editors

Chaired by the Industry Training Federation, the Pathway Advisory Group is made up of representatives from government agencies, education sector and industry training representatives. Since 2011, this group has supported the Ministry of Education with the development and implementation of Vocational Pathways.

Versions of the Employability Skills Framework are available in English and Te Reo Māori for students, employers and educators.