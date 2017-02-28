40 years ago - the opening of the Beehive 28 February 1977

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:12

On 28 February 1977, Queen Elizabeth II stood before the ‘Forest and the sun’ tapestry to officially open New Zealand’s new government building - the Beehive. At this time only the reception and function areas of levels one to three were completed -it would be another two years before ministers moved into their new offices.

The opening coincided with a two-week visit by the Queen and Prince Philip, who sailed the Commonwealth in the Royal yacht Britannia to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. Following the speech, the Queen unveiled a bronze plaque and attended a banquet for 300 in the new Banquet Hall.

View a short film on the NZ On Screen website showing this occasion and the genesis of the Beehive here.

The Executive Wing’s striking shape was conceived by Sir Basil Spence, a leading British architect. In the well-told tale, Sir Basil, inspired by the logo on a box of matches, sketched the design on a napkin while at a state dinner and presented it to Prime Minister Keith Holyoake, who approved it on the spot.

The story is almost certainly false - as Sir Basil had been invited by the Government to be a consultant architect for the project to complete the Parliamentary buildings six months earlier. Sir Basil indicated he favoured leaving Parliament House incomplete and constructing a new building for the housing of ministers in a circular modernist style. The dinner was to welcome him to Parliament and was followed by the presentation of several finished sketches to the Special Committee on the Completion of Parliament Buildings.

Sir Basil’s idea was developed in consultation with the Government Architect Fergus Sheppard. During the official presentation of the design in April 1964, Sir Basil adopted the popular term ‘the Beehive’ for the building; on other occasions he brandished a box of Bryant and May ‘Beehive’ matches to sell the concept. Following completion of the plan in June 1965, Sir Basil stepped aside and responsibility for the remaining stages of the design was handed over to Sheppard.

Construction began in late 1969 and in September 1979 ministers moved into their new offices. With the completion of the annexe in 1981, the Beehive was finally finished after eleven years and a reported cost of $17 million.

Conceived as an international showcase for the country, the Beehive used local materials where possible. Sheep’s wool was the basis of a range of soft furnishings, many of which adhered to principal architect Sidney Bates’ dictum that anything would be considered "as long as it’s brown".

Many features of these original interiors have been altered by an extensive refit that began in 2001. Guy Ngan and Joan Calvert’s atrium tapestry ("It looks as if the moths have been at the carpet already", quipped Prime Minister, Robert Muldoon), is now at Te Papa (the Museum of New Zealand)

Read more about the interior design of the Beehive and the people and facilities housed there.

In 2015 the Beehive was declared a category 1 historic place by Heritage New Zealand.

Daily tours of the Parliamentary buildings enable all to visit this structure of outstanding historical and cultural significance, the veritable heart of New Zealand’s government.