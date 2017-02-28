Victoria Square restoration underway

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:59

The restoration of earthquake-damaged Victoria Square is now underway, Associate Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

The Canterbury earthquakes left the square in poor condition, with significant damage to the ground, river walls and paved surfaces, creating trip hazards and leading to surface flooding in the rain.

More than 150,000 new pavers will be laid in the square and many of the old ones will be reused in The Commons on the corner of Kilmore and Durham Streets.

"Keeping the existing layout and using high-quality materials and lighting will ensure Victoria Square complements the wider precinct while retaining its iconic look and feel," Ms Wagner says.

"The restoration plan also retains existing features such as the Queen Victoria and Captain Cook statues as well as the floral clock. The illuminated Bowker Fountain, which has not been operational since well before the quakes, will be restored.

"The popular site’s significance to Ngai Tahu will be recognised through a new artwork - Mana Motuhake.

Ms Wagner says sections of Colombo and Armagh streets bordering Victoria Square will also be upgraded as part of An Accessible City to include slow speed zones and shared pedestrian cycle paths.

The restoration is expected to be completed by March 2018.