Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:56

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has today launched the $6 million boost to the Community Resilience Partnership Fund to support community-led wellbeing projects in Canterbury following the earthquakes.

"Supporting the rebuild in Canterbury is a key Government priority. We’re committed to ensuring Cantabrians receive the health services they need," says Dr Coleman.

"The Government has partnered with Christchurch City Council to each invest $1 million a year for the next three years into the Community Resilience Partnership Fund. This initiative was signalled in Budget 2016 and targeted grants are now available.

"This fund is about supporting the grassroots community projects underway around Christchurch which are helping community wellbeing, resilience, and psychosocial recovery following the earthquakes."

The Christchurch City Council will work with the Canterbury Psychosocial Governance Group and neighbouring Councils to assess the need for relevant community projects from across the wider Canterbury region.

Grants may be one-off, multi-year or graduated investments over three years, with the level of funding decided on a case-by-case basis.

"Contributing to this fund is part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to Canterbury’s earthquake recovery," says Dr Coleman.

"The Government’s invested $106 million additional funding into the Canterbury health sector, as well as continuing to fund the All Right? wellbeing campaign.

"Recent surveys on Cantabrian’s mental health show there’s improvement in how people are feeling since the earthquakes, with growing levels of hope and optimism.

"We also know that some people are still experiencing earthquake-related stress and that psychosocial recovery after major disasters is a long-term process."

More information on the Community Resilience Partnership Fund is available on the Christchurch City Council website here.