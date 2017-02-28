Next steps for WCC following today’s URM update from Government

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 16:22

"From here Wellington City Council will work through these streets and apply MBIE’s criteria to identify buildings with street facing parapets and facades on busy, high traffic areas (pedestrian or vehicles) which are already considered to be vulnerable in the event of an earthquake. We expect this to take a few days.

"Once these properties are identified Council will be writing to building owners directly with guidance on how to go about their strengthening work and how to access the support fund. A building owners meeting will also be held to support people through this process.

"Once we’ve contacted the building owners these properties will be searchable on the WCC website in the same way that EQ prone buildings are now."

Steve Cody WCC Manager of Building Resilience

More info here http://wcccm.net.ad.wcc.govt.nz/about-wellington/emergency-management/november-2016-earthquake-information/unreinforced-masonry-buildings