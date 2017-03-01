Judges announced for Education Awards

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 08:35

Education Minister Hekia Parata today announced the judging panel for the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

Included in the panel are Michelle Dickinson, the 2016 Women of Influence Award winner for science and innovation and Frances Valintine the founder of The Mind Lab.

"I am delighted that yet again a range of outstanding New Zealanders have agreed to contribute to celebrating the best in education," says Ms Parata.

"The panel is made up of women and men who know what it takes to be innovative, bold and passionate. They will bring a wealth of experience and mana to the judging process, assessing the exceptional work happening in our early childhood services, schools and kura."

The Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards include four categories, the Supreme Award and an annually nominated Education Focus Prize, which in 2017 will be given for excellence in the design of local curriculum using digital technologies.

Finalists will be selected by a group of education experts. The judging panel will then visit each one before selecting the winner in each category as well as the supreme winner.

Category winners will receive $20,000 and funding for a professional development opportunity. The supreme award winner will receive an additional $30,000 and an opportunity to represent New Zealand education.

"I want to encourage every education service from early learning to senior schools, including Communities of Learning | KÄhui Ako, to make 2017 the year they enter the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards. This is a fantastic showcase to demonstrate the real world impact education has on the whole community."

Entries close on 17 March 2017.