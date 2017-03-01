Labour caucus to elect new Deputy Leader

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 09:16

Labour MPs will elect a new Deputy Leader at next Tuesday’s caucus following Annette King’s decision to step down and retire, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

"Annette has been a wonderful deputy since I became Leader. She’s tirelessly supported me and I’ve really appreciated her wise advice, humour and huge experience.

"She’s also been an excellent Health Spokesperson. While I wanted her to stay in that role, I accept her reasons for wanting to retire. She has been an outstanding servant of the Labour Party and worked hard for a better and fairer New Zealand. She has made a huge contribution in government, opposition and in Rongotai.

"Caucus next Tuesday will vote for a new Deputy Leader. I will be nominating Jacinda Ardern for that position. She has performed extremely well as a list MP and her resounding win in the Mt Albert by-election is further proof that she has what it takes to be my deputy," says Andrew Little.

MEDIA NOTE: Andrew Little and Jacinda Ardern will be available in a media stand-up later this morning.

- What: Media stand-up

- When: 11.30am, Wednesday 1 March

- Where: Labour Party Offices, 85 Grafton Rd, Grafton. Please note there is limited parking. Parking is available across the road at Auckland Hospital.