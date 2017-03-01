Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 09:41

MÄori Development Minister, Te Ururoa Flavell, says a dream has been realised for five whÄnau in NgÄruawÄhia with the opening of a new papakÄinga today.

The papakÄinga project will house five whÄnau, and for the Hone and Miriama Turner WhÄnau Trust, which is the driving force behind the project, today’s opening is a dream come true, Mr Flavell says.

"This project highlights one of the key outcomes of the MÄori Housing Network, that is to build the capability of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi within the MÄori housing sector.

"It also reflects the commitment of the MÄori Housing Network to support whÄnau to live in safe, secure and healthy homes," Mr Flavell says.

The trust has been working to build a nine-bedroom home for 10 adults and nine tamariki on their whÄnau whenua since 2014.

Since the MÄori Housing Network was launched in October 2015, it has approved funding of more than $32 million to improve the quality of housing for whÄnau; build the capability of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi within the MÄori housing sector; increase the supply of affordable housing for MÄori and support emergency housing projects.

Mr Flavell says ‘the papakÄinga project is a good example of what He Whare Ähuru He Oranga TÄngata - the MÄori Housing Strategy is all about - a long-term strategy to improve MÄori housing and respond to the housing aspirations of whÄnau hapÅ« and iwi.’

For more information about the MÄori Housing Network go to www.tpk.govt.nz