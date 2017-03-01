Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

WhÄnau creating their own answers to housing

HomePolitics
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 09:41

MÄori Development Minister, Te Ururoa Flavell, says a dream has been realised for five whÄnau in NgÄruawÄhia with the opening of a new papakÄinga today.

The papakÄinga project will house five whÄnau, and for the Hone and Miriama Turner WhÄnau Trust, which is the driving force behind the project, today’s opening is a dream come true, Mr Flavell says.

"This project highlights one of the key outcomes of the MÄori Housing Network, that is to build the capability of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi within the MÄori housing sector.

"It also reflects the commitment of the MÄori Housing Network to support whÄnau to live in safe, secure and healthy homes," Mr Flavell says.

The trust has been working to build a nine-bedroom home for 10 adults and nine tamariki on their whÄnau whenua since 2014.

Since the MÄori Housing Network was launched in October 2015, it has approved funding of more than $32 million to improve the quality of housing for whÄnau; build the capability of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi within the MÄori housing sector; increase the supply of affordable housing for MÄori and support emergency housing projects.

Mr Flavell says ‘the papakÄinga project is a good example of what He Whare Ähuru He Oranga TÄngata - the MÄori Housing Strategy is all about - a long-term strategy to improve MÄori housing and respond to the housing aspirations of whÄnau hapÅ« and iwi.’

For more information about the MÄori Housing Network go to www.tpk.govt.nz

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.