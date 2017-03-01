|
MÄori Development Minister, Te Ururoa Flavell, says a dream has been realised for five whÄnau in NgÄruawÄhia with the opening of a new papakÄinga today.
The papakÄinga project will house five whÄnau, and for the Hone and Miriama Turner WhÄnau Trust, which is the driving force behind the project, today’s opening is a dream come true, Mr Flavell says.
"This project highlights one of the key outcomes of the MÄori Housing Network, that is to build the capability of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi within the MÄori housing sector.
"It also reflects the commitment of the MÄori Housing Network to support whÄnau to live in safe, secure and healthy homes," Mr Flavell says.
The trust has been working to build a nine-bedroom home for 10 adults and nine tamariki on their whÄnau whenua since 2014.
Since the MÄori Housing Network was launched in October 2015, it has approved funding of more than $32 million to improve the quality of housing for whÄnau; build the capability of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi within the MÄori housing sector; increase the supply of affordable housing for MÄori and support emergency housing projects.
Mr Flavell says ‘the papakÄinga project is a good example of what He Whare Ähuru He Oranga TÄngata - the MÄori Housing Strategy is all about - a long-term strategy to improve MÄori housing and respond to the housing aspirations of whÄnau hapÅ« and iwi.’
For more information about the MÄori Housing Network go to www.tpk.govt.nz
