First Pacific organization registered as Community Housing Provider

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 10:28

Pacific People’s Minister Alfred Ngaro has welcomed the news that Penina Health Trust has become a registered Community Housing Provider.

The trust, which currently provides a range of mental health services, is the first Pacific group to become a Community Housing Provider.

"I’m thrilled to see that Penina has decided to build on the services they already offer and stepped up to take part in social housing," says Mr Ngaro.

"Pacific people represent about 13% of the housing register and a quarter of social housing tenants so it’s really important that we also have Pacific representation amongst providers.

"Encouraging Pacific groups to become community housing providers has been a key priority for me so I’m thrilled to see Penina coming on board.

"I know the Trust has worked really hard to get to this point so it’s really pleasing to see them meet their goal.

"We’re making sure that social housing is as much about the mix as it is about scale. That way we can offer tenants social housing that is the best fit for their needs.