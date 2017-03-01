New $3.8m classroom block for Long Bay Primary School, Auckland

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 10:02

Around $3.8 million will be invested to build a new two-storey classroom block at Auckland’s Long Bay Primary School, says Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye.

The Prime Minister, the Right Hon Bill English, visited the school this morning to share the good news with the school and local community.

"Long Bay Primary School is situated in an area experiencing rapid population growth, and a large housing development is underway near the school," says Ms Kaye.

"This investment will provide the school with six new learning spaces, to enable it to cater for projected roll growth.

"The position of the new two-storey block will ensure that the school’s outdoor recreational areas, such as courts, fields and an adventure playground, will be preserved.

"Today’s investment is in addition to $153 million announced in June 2016 for new schools and classrooms across Auckland, as well as $5 million announced in October last year for further new classrooms in Auckland schools.

"On top of this, we announced over $268 million of school redevelopments in Auckland during the latter half of last year.

"Auckland is our fastest-growing city, and home to more than a third of the country’s population. The Government is committed to ensuring the city offers innovative learning environments and the capacity to accommodate more students.

"As a result of initiatives such as the Auckland roll growth programme, new schools and school redevelopments, more than 17,000 new student places will be created in Auckland by 2019."

Long Bay Primary School has been in discussions about joining the Oneroa Community of Learning/Kahui Ako (CoL).

Communities of Learning are about increasing student achievement, through early education services, schools and tertiary providers working together to share expertise and lift the quality of teaching and learning.