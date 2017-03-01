Labour's Rongotai candidate honours King's tremendous legacy

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 11:29

Labour's Annette King has made an indelible mark on New Zealand politics and society and her legacy will be remembered for years to come, says the Labour candidate for Rongotai Paul Eagle.

Eagle said Mrs King's decision to retire from Parliament was a genuine surprise and he was saddened by the news.

In a heartfelt tribute to his mentor and friend, the Deputy Mayor said Mrs King had been a selfless political leader who spoke out for the downtrodden and tirelessly served her electorate for nearly quarter of a century.

"I can think of no one who has given more to the Party and the labour movement for the past four decades than Annette King.

"She has been a rock throughout all those years and is much loved and admired in the Parliament for her hard work, determination and charitable demeanour."

In working closely with Mrs King for the past six years, Eagle says he saw first hand what it takes to be a successful and high performing electorate MP.

He says his only regret is not getting into politics sooner so that he could have joined Mrs King in Parliament.

"Whatever happens, the Labour Party is stronger because of Annette. She's been a stalwart through the hard times and a friend to those in need."

Eagle also acknowledged Mrs King's family, particularly her husband Ray Lind for their role in supporting the outstanding MP.

He says he will continue to work closely with Mrs King during the election campaign as the Labour prepares to change to government on 23 September.