E tu pays tribute to Annette King following resignation

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 12:32

E tÅ« has paid tribute to the former Deputy Labour Leader, Annette King after her announcement that she is resigning her position and will leave parliament at the next election.

E tÅ« Assistant National Secretary, John Ryall says there is sadness at the news that Annette King’s parliamentary career is drawing to a close.

He says Mrs King was an outstanding Minister of Health who moved away from the corporate capture in the 1990s to the control of District Health Boards by locally elected representatives.

John says of greater relevance for E tÅ«’s members, "she understood the issues for our members, especially those on the lowest pay rates, both in terms of health care, as well as broader matters.

"She had a huge commitment to primary health care and was dedicated to ensuring health services from local doctors and nurses were accessible to our members and their families."

John says during Mrs King’s time as Minister of Health, she established a process which eventually achieved a national standard of pay and conditions for 3000 E tÅ« members employed as orderlies, cleaners, and food service workers in public hospitals.

He says she was also a strong opponent of the recent, failed privatisation of public hospital meal services

"We wish her well for her future outside of parliament," says John.