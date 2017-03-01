Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 12:51

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell says the launch of Te Huarahi He Wahi Oranga Action Plan and the TairÄwhiti MÄori Economic Development Report, will help increase job opportunities in the region.

The two plans aim to also increase incomes and investment across the East Coast region, were launched today in Gisborne, Mr Flavell says.

"With a high proportion of MÄori - including rangatahi - on the Coast, the action plans recognise the importance of including MÄori in regional leadership, and the fundamental need to build capability amongst rangatahi."

Mr Flavell says he is pleased to see the collaborative efforts between iwi, MÄori trusts and collective land owners, businesses and local and central government in finalising the plans.

"Together, these plans will help tÄngata whenua realise their economic aspirations, plan for future leaders from amongst today’s rangatahi, and enable better utilisation of the MÄori asset base along the coast," Mr Flavell says.

"MÄori were heavily involved in the development of both plans, are on the Governance Group and are well-represented in areas such as tourism, forestry, farming, and mÄnuka honey. I look forward to seeing this collaboration increase as we move into implementation of the plans."

The opportunity and challenge is to support MÄori on the coast to build their enterprise capacity and to move into high-tech areas, to tap into the resilience and the independent spirit of the coast.

As part of the plans, Mr Flavell is specifically announcing support through Te Puni KÅkiri for significant projects designed to support development along the coast.

These include more than $170,000 to support apiculture, up to $50,000 to lift whÄnau enterprise capacity, $100,000 to support rural whÄnau to gain drivers licences, and $100,000 to enhance MÄori tourism.

Te Huarahi He Wahi Oranga and the TairÄwhiti MÄori Economic Development Report form part of the Government’s Regional Growth Programme. More information is available here.