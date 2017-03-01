|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell says the launch of Te Huarahi He Wahi Oranga Action Plan and the TairÄwhiti MÄori Economic Development Report, will help increase job opportunities in the region.
The two plans aim to also increase incomes and investment across the East Coast region, were launched today in Gisborne, Mr Flavell says.
"With a high proportion of MÄori - including rangatahi - on the Coast, the action plans recognise the importance of including MÄori in regional leadership, and the fundamental need to build capability amongst rangatahi."
Mr Flavell says he is pleased to see the collaborative efforts between iwi, MÄori trusts and collective land owners, businesses and local and central government in finalising the plans.
"Together, these plans will help tÄngata whenua realise their economic aspirations, plan for future leaders from amongst today’s rangatahi, and enable better utilisation of the MÄori asset base along the coast," Mr Flavell says.
"MÄori were heavily involved in the development of both plans, are on the Governance Group and are well-represented in areas such as tourism, forestry, farming, and mÄnuka honey. I look forward to seeing this collaboration increase as we move into implementation of the plans."
The opportunity and challenge is to support MÄori on the coast to build their enterprise capacity and to move into high-tech areas, to tap into the resilience and the independent spirit of the coast.
As part of the plans, Mr Flavell is specifically announcing support through Te Puni KÅkiri for significant projects designed to support development along the coast.
These include more than $170,000 to support apiculture, up to $50,000 to lift whÄnau enterprise capacity, $100,000 to support rural whÄnau to gain drivers licences, and $100,000 to enhance MÄori tourism.
Te Huarahi He Wahi Oranga and the TairÄwhiti MÄori Economic Development Report form part of the Government’s Regional Growth Programme. More information is available here.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.