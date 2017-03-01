Review of aged care software welcome

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 13:08

Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner is welcoming the findings of an independent review into a world-leading assessment tool to enhance the quality of care in residential aged care facilities.

The interRAI computer-based clinical assessment tool enables registered nurses to create tailor-made care plans for residents. It became mandatory in New Zealand aged care facilities in July 2015.

"The review, which looks at the rollout over five years, shows the tool has led to more consistent clinical and care planning assessments, helping to raise the quality of care for older people," Ms Wagner says.

The review also shows the rollout exceeded its target of training 2370 registered nurses in more than 600 facilities, and needs assessment and service coordination managers indicated it has improved their relationship with facilities.

"Like any rollout on this scale, there will always be teething issues, but this review identifies challenges and makes recommendations to improve sustainability and efficiency," Ms Wagner says.

"It’s important that InterRAI collaborates with the aged care sector to ensure assessments are efficiently integrated into care planning processes. To achieve this, more training is being provided for managers and registered nurses. InterRAI will also work with facilities to embed the tool into their systems.

"I’d like to acknowledge the hard work of staff throughout the sector during this rollout and encourage them to continue providing feedback to further improve their experience, and the quality of care in residential aged care facilities."

The independent review undertaken by Evaluation Consult and can be found at: http://www.interrai.co.nz/news/