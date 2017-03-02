Winston Peters nominated to Intelligence and Security Committee

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 09:46

New Zealand First Leader the Rt Hon Winston Peters has been nominated to the Intelligence and Security Committee by Labour Leader Andrew Little.

He would fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former Labour MP David Shearer.

"The required consultation has taken place and the recommendation has the support of all Opposition parties," says Andrew Little.

"As a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Winston has extensive experience of New Zealand’s security and intelligence agencies and so would be a valuable addition to the committee.

"There are currently only two places on the five member Intelligence and Security Committee for Opposition MPs. I do not believe that fairly reflects the proportionality of Parliament. The committee should be enlarged to accommodate other Opposition parties with significant representation in Parliament.

"We are talking with the Government about this and I will be tabling a Supplementary Order Paper to this effect when the Intelligence and Security Bill is reported back to Parliament shortly."