Prison no place for the mentally ill

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 10:05

Prisons are not the place for people with mental health problems, says New Zealand First.

"They should be in the care of health professionals, at a dedicated facility, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"The radical neo-liberal changes of the 80s and 90s pushed people who had been in care into the community, and the country lost a lot of our specialist care facilities.

"A law change may be necessary to allow mental health institutions to hold those who have committed crimes rather than Corrections, but we should not be placing the burden for care on prison officers," says Mr Peters.