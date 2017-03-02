New agreement to strengthen data use

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 14:15

Statistics Minister Mark Mitchell today announced Statistics New Zealand will team up with its Netherlands counterpart to strengthen the way both agencies gather and use data.

Statistics NZ and Statistics Netherlands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will work together in an ongoing partnership.

"Both agencies are amongst the most modern and innovative institutions of their kind in the world, and this agreement will help ensure New Zealanders are getting the best possible value from data," Mr Mitchell says.

"The partnership is a great opportunity to leverage off each other’s strengths and skills, and learn about new insights into the creation of statistics."

Both agencies will share people through staff exchanges, and will consider ways to better analyse data and develop new approaches to producing statistics.

"The collaboration is not about sharing data, it is about improving methodologies and tools that help maximise the value of the statistics we produce," Mr Mitchell says.

The partnership will also involve experts from businesses, science organisations, and education providers who will help find ways to deliver better official statistics, such as producing real-time data.

"It is important our communities, businesses, Government agencies, and individuals have access to real-time and quality data, and this agreement will help improve the way New Zealanders receive and use information."