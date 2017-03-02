Penk selected by National for Helensville

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 21:50

Christopher Penk has been selected as National’s candidate for the Helensville electorate at the 2017 General Election.

Mr Penk is a lawyer, and formerly served in both the Royal New Zealand Navy and the Australian Defence Force.

"Helensville is a special electorate that’s had the distinction of being represented by John Key for the last 15 years, so I know I’ve got big shoes to fill running here," Mr Penk said.

"I won’t be taking anything for granted. John and National have served this area well, but I bring my own unique skills and aspirations and will be working hard over the next few months to ensure locals continue to have an effective local MP."

Helensville is a mixed rural and urban electorate covering the North-West fringe of Auckland, stretching from Whatipu in the south to the Kaipara Harbour in the North. It includes Kumeu, Whenuapai, and Coatesville.

"This is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, and it’s easy to see why. We’ve got some of the best beaches, native forests, and of course our proximity to Auckland," Mr Penk says.

"It’s vital Helensville builds on the successes of the last few years and continues to have an effective local MP advocating for its interests in a Bill English and National-led Government that gets results.

"Only under National will New Zealand and Helensville have a Government that delivers sustained growth, builds for growth, and acts for the people most pressured by change."