Preferred bidder for third schools PPP

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 09:56

ShapEd has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Ministry of Education’s third Public Private Partnership (PPP) to build six schools, Education Minister Hekia Parata announced today.

"The Ministry is now in the final contractual negotiations for this $220 million project with ShapEd," says Ms Parata.

"The consortium will design, finance and construct the schools, as well as maintain them for 25 years."

Four of the schools are new primary schools:

Kumeu / Huapai Primary School, opening in Auckland in 2019

Flat Bush South East Primary School, opening in Auckland in 2019

Sylvester Primary School, opening in Hamilton in 2019

Scott Point Primary School, opening in Auckland in 2020.

The other two schools are Shirley Boys’ High School and Avonside Girls’ High School, which will be rebuilt on a co-located site in Christchurch.

"I’m delighted that the Ministry’s rigorous selection process has secured a strong consortium for these six schools," says Ms Parata.

"PPPs are an excellent alternative to the traditional method of building and maintaining schools. They take the burden of school property management off teachers and Boards of Trustees, allowing them to focus their time on students’ learning.

"The first two PPPs have demonstrated that great quality schools can be built using a public private partnership model. These include two schools at Hobsonville Point that have won design awards, and the spectacular schools Ormiston Junior College in Auckland, and Rolleston College and Haeata Community Campus in Canterbury. Meanwhile Wakatipu High School is on track to open in 2018."

"I’m confident that the third PPP will deliver world class design, construction and facilities management as well as overall value for money."