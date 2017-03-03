Stats NZ takes lead on open data

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 13:43

Statistics Minister Mark Mitchell has welcomed the transfer of the Government’s open data programme to Statistics New Zealand (Stats NZ), saying it will help boost the Government’s commitment to providing better and more freely available information.

"Stats NZ leads data analytics across Government, and as part of this has been tasked with managing the Open Data New Zealand programme," Mr Mitchell says.

The programme was previously headed by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and is designed to help agencies make more information openly available.

"This will help improve decision-making across agencies and support the Government’s commitment to invest in better and more efficient public services.

"LINZ set a solid foundation and made great progress in encouraging Government agencies, Crown organisations, and local authorities to make their data more freely available.

"However, Stats NZ is a world-leader in data and analytics, and is best-placed to drive forward with the programme.

"It has expertise in maximising the value we get from data, and will continue working with agencies to raise awareness and increase transparency around their data use," Mr Mitchell says.

Open Data NZ is also designed to strengthen New Zealand’s private sector and support our communities.

"Access to high-value, non-personal data in the most useful and usable formats helps businesses, families, and individuals make more informed decisions such as where to start a business or where to buy a house."