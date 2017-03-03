Proposed tax rules welcomed with caution

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 14:41

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the consultation papers released by Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Revenue Minister Judith Collins proposing new tax rules relating to multinational companies. Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union says:

"While we remain very concerned with the OECD’s expectation of automatic information sharing of sensitive tax information between the IRD and foreign agencies - some of which lack first world safeguards for private tax information, we are generally supportive of the measures. We also welcome the consultative approach the Government is taking on these matters."