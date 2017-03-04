English opens door to raising Super age - Little

Saturday, 4 March, 2017 - 14:12

The Prime Minister needs to come clean about his intentions around Superannuation after evading a direct question around whether he is considering raising the entitlement age of 65," says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

"His comments on Newshub’s The Nation today that it was time for a ‘reset’ on superannuation will send alarm bells ringing in the households of many hard working Kiwis.

"This is just more dithering from Bill English. What are you planning Bill? Raising the age, reducing payments?

"This Government has not put a cent into the New Zealand Superannuation Fund and that negligence is catching up with them. The fund now has a $20b gap because of National’s decision to stop contributions.

"At least John Key was unequivocal on this. Bill English has made it clear today he’s not bound by that promise.

"He’s signalling that there is now a case for change in the age of entitlement and I’m saying the argument doesn’t stack up.

"Too many New Zealanders struggle now to work to 65. Bill English’s vagueness today will create unnecessary worry for many.

"A Labour Government I lead will not raise the entitlement age for Superannuation and we will re-start contributions to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund. That’s a prudent and sensible approach unlike Bill English.

"Just like his hesitant approach to the housing crisis he’s again failing to show the leadership Kiwis expect from the Prime Minister," says Andrew Little.