Trade issues to be advanced in Brussels and London

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 12:35

Trade Minister Todd McClay will travel to Brussels for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks with the European Union (EU) this weekend and will then go on to London for a meeting of Commonwealth Trade Ministers.

"The simple aim of my visit to Brussels is to meaningfully advance efforts to commence our FTA negotiations with the EU," Mr McClay says.

"The EU is our third largest trading partner with annual two-trade closing in on $21 billion. It is immensely important that we continue to fight on behalf of our exporters for improved access and reduced tariffs."

In London, Mr McClay will look to progress discussion on ways the Commonwealth can expand trade between members. He will also chair a roundtable discussion with his ministerial counterparts before meeting bilaterally with British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox.

"This is an excellent chance to discuss the direct trade opportunities that arise for New Zealand in a post-Brexit environment," Mr McClay says.

"New Zealand is a trading nation, trade liberalisation and fair access to markets are essential for the continued growth and stability of our economy."