Labour: Steph Lewis selected in Whanganui

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 18:27

Steph Lewis has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Whanganui for the 2017 General Election.

"I am delighted to be Labour’s Whanganui candidate for the 2017 election. This is a winnable seat for Labour, and I look forward to representing all our strong local communities in Parliament when we form a Labour-led government." said Steph Lewis.

Steph is a proud Whanganui woman who was born and raised in the area. She has strong local links and an in-depth knowledge of the many diverse communities across the electorate. She currently works as an lawyer/investigator, resolving disputes between large organisations and members of the public.

"I was born in Whanganui and grew up between Kaitoke Prison village, where Dad worked as a Prison Officer, and my family’s farm in Waverley. I will be pushing for more high-skill, high-wage local jobs; a free, high-quality public education; access to healthcare; and affordable, warm, dry homes for the people of Whanganui and South Taranaki."

Labour Party President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Steph joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."