National selects Willis for Wellington Central

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 16:59

Nicola Willis has been selected by National to contest the Wellington Central electorate at the 2017 General Election.

Ms Willis is a born and raised Wellingtonian, mother of four, and businesswoman, having previously held senior leadership roles at Fonterra.

"It’s a great honour to be selected and I’m grateful to the party membership. I’m excited about running a positive and high-energy campaign in my home city," Ms Willis says.

"Wellington Central is a highly-educated, diverse and vibrant electorate with a strong sense of community and social conscience.

"I’m passionate about promoting Wellington’s future as a growing hub for tech and innovation, entrepreneurship, and community-minded people.

"New Zealand is a more positive and ambitious country, with an economy that is growing and becoming more diversified.

"This is no accident, and it is critical for our future success that we keep a National-led Government that can continue to back hard-working locals and families.

"Bill English's united team will build on the successes of the last few years, with a plan to make Kiwis better off at work and at home, and the means to achieve it.

"I’ll be running a strong campaign to ensure Wellington Central has a voice inside a National-led Government that is helping the economy grow, building for future growth, and helping people most pressured by change."