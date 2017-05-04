More new Auckland classrooms opening today

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 10:02

Education Minister Nikki Kaye will officially open two new modular classrooms at Henderson Valley School in West Auckland this morning.

She will also visit Peninsula Primary School in Te Atatu, to see the first of several new modular classrooms that have been delivered to the school.

"We’re steadily upgrading and replacing ageing school infrastructure across New Zealand, as well as building new classrooms in areas where there’s sustained, long-term population growth," says Ms Kaye.

"The two new classrooms at Henderson Valley School replace ageing buildings reaching the end of their lifespan. The school celebrated its centenary in 2015, so the new classrooms will help ensure they’re well set up for their second century of serving the local community.

"A third modular building will be delivered later this month to provide new library facilities.

"Peninsula Primary School is receiving six new classrooms to provide additional capacity to meet roll growth.

"The first three of these classrooms have been delivered, and the other three will be in place later this month.

"Modular buildings, which meet standards of modern, permanent buildings but have greater flexibility, are constructed in an offsite factory.

"They can be installed more quickly than it would take to complete a traditional design and build project, so there’s less disruption to school activities. They’re also easy for schools to maintain and can be located all around the country, as they exceed minimum requirements to meet extreme environmental conditions such as high winds, coastal exposure and snow.

"Peninsula Primary School is one of many schools across Auckland serving communities with growing populations, and its new classrooms will accommodate another 100 students.

"It’s great to be delivering so many new classrooms for Auckland schools.

"Last month, I announced new classrooms for St Leonards Road School and I opened a new 31-classroom block at Koru School in Mangere.

"I also announced that the contract has been signed to deliver our third public private partnership. This includes two new Auckland schools that are scheduled to open in 2019, Kumeu/Huapai Primary and Flat Bush South East Primary School.

"This government has invested more in school infrastructure than any previous government, with over $5 billion committed for new and upgraded schools and classrooms since 2008."

Peninsula Primary School is part of the Te Atatu Community of Learning/Kahui Ako, and Henderson Valley School is part of the Henderson Community of Learning/Kahui Ako.

Communities of Learning are about increasing student achievement, through early education services, schools and tertiary providers working together to share expertise and lift the quality of teaching and learning.