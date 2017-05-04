Intelligence Inspector-General reappointed

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 10:15

Prime Minister Bill English has announced the reappointment of Cheryl Gwyn as Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security.

The reappointment is for a term of three years, commencing 5 May 2017.

"In the past three years Ms Gwyn has established the Inspector-General’s office as a strong, effective and independent oversight body for the intelligence community," Mr English says.

The appointment of Ms Gwyn was made after consultation with Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, as is required by statute.

Ms Gwyn took over the Inspector-General role shortly after the responsibilities of the Inspector-General’s office were expanded and as the investigative and advisory staff available to support the office were being substantially increased.

"I would like to thank Ms Gwyn for her work in her first term including her thorough and critical investigation and reporting on key issues of public concern and look forward to her ongoing contribution, " Mr English says.