Bay of Plenty’s home support funding up 104%

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 11:49

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the latest data shows that funding for Bay of Plenty’s home support services is up 104 per cent.

"To help Bay of Plenty residents live longer, healthy lives away from hospitals and in the community the DHB provides a wide range of home help support services. This includes, but isn’t limited to help with personal care and household chores," says Dr Coleman.

"Typically this support is offered to Bay of Plenty residents to help them while they’re recovering from surgery or to support older Bay residents keen to continue living in their own home.

"In recent years DHBs across the country have been putting greater emphasis on providing more personalised home help support services.

"New data shows that Bay of Plenty DHB has received 104 per cent more funding to provide home support services since 2008/2009. Funding has increased from $14.3 million in 2008/2009 to $29.26 million in 2016/2017, an increase of $14.96 million.

"Over the same period, the number of Bay of Plenty residents receiving home support services has risen from 4,343 to 5,237 clients this year, a 20 per cent increase.

"The number of hours of care being provided to Bay of Plenty residents is also estimated to have increased from 575,800 to 1,041,200 this year, an increase of 465,400 hours.

"This increase in access to home support services is supported by the $202 million funding increase Bay of Plenty DHB has received over the last eight years. Bay of Plenty DHB will receive an extra $32 million in new money this year, taking the DHB’s total funding to $718 million for 2016/17.

"From 1 July, 55,000 care and support workers across the country will benefit from the $2 billion pay equity settlement. This will see these workers receive a pay rise of between around 15 and 50 per cent."