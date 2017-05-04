Shopkeepers under siege while bennett ignores them

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 12:28

Police Minister Paula Bennett is slumbering idly by as dairy owners and liquor store owners all over the country are being robbed every day of the week, says New Zealand First Police Spokesperson Ron Mark.

"Last weekend hundreds of migrant shopkeepers marched in Manukau protesting against government inaction and calling for Ms Bennett to wake up.

"She’s taken no notice.

"Since the protest march on Sunday we’ve learned Hawkes Bay stores are being robbed for tobacco every three days.

"On Tuesday, two shops in Palmerston, Otago, were robbed and $40,000 of cigarettes and cash stolen.

"This epidemic of crime has been going on for months.

"In Christchurch, an Indian couple were robbed the first day they took over ownership of their Woolston store last September and have been robbed almost every month since.

"National has driven down police resources for years and Ms Bennett’s argument that the government will provide extra police carries no substance since it will take four years for them to be phased in.

"These shopkeepers can’t wait that long.

"But they can be assured help is on the way - and it will come from New Zealand First.

"We’ll train 1800 extra police as soon as possible and get them out battling this vicious criminal activity that has got totally out of hand," says Mr Mark.