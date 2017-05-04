Pike River Mine families deserve more - Labour

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 12:42

The Government must be more open and honest about the Pike River Mine says Dunedin South’s Labour MP Clare Curran.

"It’s just wrong that the Commerce Select Committee has refused a Labour Party request to re-open its investigation of a petition calling for Solid Energy not to seal the Pike River Mine.

"The petition has not yet been reported back to Parliament and a request by opposition members to re-open the investigation was voted down by National. This latest move smells of a Government cover-up.

"Author Fiona Kidman had backed the petition that asked for the remains of the 29 miners that were killed in the Pike River mine to be brought home if humanly possible.

"This week leaked footage has shown that people entered the mine drift safely and this fundamentally changes the case to re-enter the mine.

"It’s time National’s committee members pull their head out of the sand and consider this new evidence," says Clare Curran.