Polluting power plant a mocks climate change goals - Green Party

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 15:45

A new gas power plant granted consent today in southern Waikato is a step backwards for New Zealand’s efforts to generate more renewable electricity, the Green Party said today.

"New Zealand is blessed with an abundance of renewable electricity options like solar, geothermal, and wind, so there’s no good reason we should be allowing new power plants that burn fossil fuels in the era of climate change," Green Party energy and resources spokesperson Gareth Hughes said.

"It’s irresponsible that climate change could not legally be considered in the consent process for this new power plant when it is likely to increase New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions.

"We campaigned against this new polluting power plant and are disappointed in the decision, but we’re not surprised because the environmental rules in the Resource Management Act (RMA) ignore the world’s greatest environmental crisis, climate change.

"Local residents are opposed to this new power plant, mana whenua at nearby Kahotea Marae submitted against it, and over 3,000 people signed an online petition against it.

"The Government has a target for 90% renewable electricity, but it’s standing by while new fossil fuel power plants get built.

"The RMA is broken and until we fix it, consents will keep being granted for new projects that contribute to climate change, without that fact even being on the table," Mr Hughes said.