Analyst charts failure of National’s housing policy

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 15:56

Respected analyst Rodney Dickens has published a devastating critique of National’s housing policy, and says Labour’s policies give more hope, says Labour’s Housing spokesperson Phil Twyford.

"Mr Dickens shows since the signing of the Auckland Housing Accord in 2013 the housing crisis has got worse on every indicator: house prices are up 45 per cent, land prices up 52 per cent, and building costs up 36 per cent.

"He says runaway housing costs mean ‘10 steps have been taken backwards in terms of improving Auckland housing affordability before any progress has been made...’

"The Special Housing Areas were National’s flagship housing policy. They utterly failed to significantly increase the supply of housing. Auckland is still building 5000 fewer homes each year than it needs, and a shortfall of 40,000 homes has built up on National’s watch.

"No wonder Rodney Dickens says he is sceptical of how much and how quickly National’s policies will improve Auckland housing affordability.

"Luckily, help is on the way. Mr Dickens says Labour's proposal to scrap the urban limit and debt fund infrastructure for new greenfield and brownfield residential developments potentially offers much more hope of significantly improving Auckland housing affordability.

"Labour will build 100,000 affordable homes for first home buyers, tax speculators, ban foreign buyers, reform the planning rules, and build state houses instead of selling them off," says Phil Twyford.