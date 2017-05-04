Portraits on display in Parliament House

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 16:48

Portraits of some of New Zealand’s most famous and influential scientists are on display in Parliament House right now.

The likes of Ernest Rutherford ‘the father of nuclear physics’, Paul Callaghan - New Zealander of the Year 2015, Maurice Wilkins - one of several Nobel prize winners - are included among the 24 portraits on display. These artworks were created by some of New Zealand’s best-known portrait artists.

The portraits are from the Royal Society Te ApÄrangi which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

Access to the exhibition is through the main entrance to Parliament and visiting times are on House sitting days between 1:30pm and 5pm (Tue/Wed/Thu afternoons on sitting weeks). It runs until 29 June 2017.

More information on visiting Parliament is here.

Today the Royal Society is an independent statutory organisation promoting and advancing science, technology and the humanities in New Zealand, a brief that includes engineering, applied science and social science, and in practice covers the pursuit of knowledge.

From the outset there were close links with government and with Parliament. It was initially funded by a grant from government that was voted in Parliament annually. James Hector - its manager until 1903 - was the government’s key adviser on matters scientific and its membership included many MPs.

The Society is now an independent charity and is trusted to provide unbiased expert advice for the public and government. It also brings together experts to make decisions about who receives research honours, research funding, and educational opportunities. Its work is supported by government contracts, along with other funding.