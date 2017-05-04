Wi Pere Trust now able to build on its success - Flavell

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 18:53

The passing of the MÄori Purposes Bill in Parliament today paves the way for the Wi Pere Trust to manage its own affairs and operate more flexibly as a successful multi-million dollar MÄori enterprise, says MÄori Development Minster Te Ururoa Flavell.

Amendments to the current Act will allow the Trust to be adaptable in the future, while also reinforcing its core purpose - to promote the benefit and advancement of the beneficiaries.

"After many years waiting for this change, the Trust can now move on to further its success and attract new investment partners," says Mr Flavell.

The Wi Pere Trust, based on the East Coast, has approximately 460 beneficiaries, with land and other net assets valued at nearly $66 million as of June 2014. The Trust was established in 1899 to administer the estate of prominent Eastern MÄori MP Wiremu Pere.

As with Te Ture Whenua Maori Bill, this new Act supports mana motuhake by removing Crown involvement in the Trust’s administrative matters and under the Bill approximately 29 percent the Trust’s land holdings will revert to general land status.

"This change will enable the Trust to hold general land for investment and development purposes; and to generate greater returns for beneficiaries from its assets," says Mr Flavell.