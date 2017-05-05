Economic growth on agenda for Asian Development Bank meeting

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 08:43

Associate Finance Minister Amy Adams will travel to Japan today to attend the 50th Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting in Yokohama.

The Asian Development Bank was established in 1966 to boost social and economic development across Asia. It is now focused on reducing poverty and improving the quality of life in Asia and the Pacific.

The 50th Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting is held from 4 - 7 May and will allow members to discuss regional and global risks, and exchange views on current challenges and the global economic outlook.

"New Zealand was a founding member of the Bank, and this anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate 50 years and reflect on the significant development achievements and remaining challenges within the region," says Ms Adams.

While in Yokohama, Ms Adams will lead a series of meetings with Finance Ministers from the Asia-Pacific region.

She will meet with ADB President Takehiko Nakao, Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda, and President of the Japanese Government Pension Fund, Norihiro Takahashi.

"New Zealand’s economy is strong and diverse, and I’m looking forward to providing an overview of our growth and outlook, particularly as an opportunity for investment."

Ms Adams will also attend roundtable discussions with members of the Australia - New Zealand Chamber of Commerce.