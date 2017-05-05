Prime Minister pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 09:43

Prime Minister Bill English has paid tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and thanked him for his extraordinary public service.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip will be stepping down from public duties from August this year.

"The Duke has had a tremendous career. He has dedicated his working life to supporting Her Majesty, and making a remarkable contribution to hundreds of military, charitable and philanthropic organisations throughout the Commonwealth," Mr English says.

"We’ve been honoured to have hosted the Duke in New Zealand on 14 occasions dating back to 1953.

"His connection with New Zealand was celebrated in 2012 when he was made an Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand.

"I am sure that the Duke of Edinburgh will continue to be an enormous support to Her Majesty in the years to come, and that New Zealanders will join me in thanking His Royal Highness for his unwavering service and dedication."