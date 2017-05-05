Appointment to the Lottery Grants Board

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 10:06

Internal Affairs Minister Hon Peter Dunne today announced the appointment of Maxine Shortland to the New Zealand Lottery Grants Board.

"Ms Shortland is the Chief Operating Officer of the NgÄti Hine Health Trust, overseeing its operations and executive, strategic, relationship and change management. Her demonstrated experience in the community and voluntary sector, business acumen and governance skills will make a valuable contribution to the Board," said Mr Dunne.

Ms Shortland’s term commenced on 1 May 2017.

Mr Dunne also acknowledged the work of the outgoing member, Maggie Burrill.

"I would like to thank Mrs Burrill for her service to the Board over the last six years. The commitment she has shown to the Board is very much appreciated".

The Board exists under the Gambling Act 2003 to distribute the profits of New Zealand lotteries, arising from activities such as Lotto, Lotto Strike, Instant Kiwi and Keno.

The Board’s primary function is to determine the proportions of lotteries’ profits to be allocated to the distribution committees and distribution agencies.