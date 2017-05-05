$15m Grey Lynn School redevelopment underway

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 11:21

Education Minister Nikki Kaye was delighted to attend a sod turning ceremony this morning to mark the start of the redevelopment of Grey Lynn School in Auckland.

"This project is about modernising the school’s ageing facilities and also ensuring it has capacity to accommodate expected roll growth," says Ms Kaye.

The investment of around $15 million will deliver 14 new teaching spaces, including six roll growth and eight replacement classrooms, as well as new library and administration facilities and a multi-purpose hall.

"A notable feature of the project will be the mix of two and three storey buildings," says Ms Kaye.

"We need to be smart about how we respond to roll growth on constrained sites, which are more common in inner city areas.

"Building up can be a good option, as it ensures a balance is struck between accommodating growth and preserving valuable outdoor recreation space."

"Grey Lynn is a dynamic, multicultural school that promotes acceptance, celebrates individual differences and fosters collaboration between students, parents and the community.

"Today is a significant milestone for the school and I know they’re looking forward to seeing these fantastic new facilities take shape to support their learning vision.

"It was satisfying to be at the sod turning this morning, having attended the official opening of the new 31-classroom teaching block at Koru School in Mangere last month.

"All over Auckland, there are projects planned, underway or being completed to upgrade and expand the city’s school infrastructure.

"So far this year, we’ve announced around $15 million for new classrooms at various Auckland schools, on top of $158 million for new classrooms announced in June and October last year.

"Since 2014, around $375 million has also been approved for major redevelopments at 18 Auckland schools, including Grey Lynn School.

"This is part of the greatest ever spend on school infrastructure by a New Zealand government, which to date has seen over $5 billion committed for new and upgraded classrooms since 2008."

Grey Lynn School is one of 11 schools that are part of the Waiorea Community of Learning (CoL). CoLs are about increasing student achievement, through early education services, schools and tertiary providers working together to share expertise and lift the quality of teaching and learning.

The construction work at Grey Lynn School, which gets into full swing shortly, is expected to be completed by January 2019.