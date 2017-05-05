Labour to build affordable homes in Hamilton

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 11:48

Labour will build 200 affordable KiwiBuild houses and state houses on unused government-owned land as the first steps in our plan to fix Hamilton’s housing crisis, says Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little.

"We will build new houses to replace the abandoned state houses at Jebson Place and on the site of other run-down state houses, as well as new developments. It’s a disgrace that National has left this site rot for years on end in the middle of a housing crisis.

"These will be the first of thousands of good, modern, affordable homes Labour will build in Hamilton. Prices for KiwiBuild homes will vary from $200,000 for one bedroom units to $350,000 for three-bedroom terraced homes.

"There were 219 people on the Housing New Zealand waiting list for homes in Hamilton, as of March this year, but all National is promising is just 43 state houses at a time of desperate need. Labour’s plan will fill the need for more state houses and provide more affordable homes for first home buyers.

"Hamilton needs more houses, simple as that. House prices and rents are rising beyond the reach of families. Young couples are seeing the Kiwi dream of owning their own place slipping away. Overcrowding and homelessness are on the rise.

"When we’ve got a housing crisis, the Government needs to step up and build some houses. National won’t do it. Labour will.

"Labour will work with Hamilton Council and Waikato Tainui, who have the right of first refusal on these blocks of land. I know the Council and Tainui are both committed to more affordable housing; it’s time the Government played its part, too.

"It’s time for action. Rolling up our sleeves and fixing the housing crisis will be the top priority of the next Labour-led Government.

"We’ll do that by building affordable homes for first homebuyers, cracking down on speculators who use our houses as gambling chips, and building state houses for families in need," says Andrew Little.