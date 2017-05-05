Building 43 new homes for Hamilton

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 11:51

Forty-three new two-bedroom houses will be built in Hamilton by the end of July, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams has announced.

"Hamilton is experiencing a rapid growth in demand for social housing from single people, couples and small families," Ms Adams says.

"Around 70 per cent of the people on the social housing register for Hamilton need a one- or two-bedroom home. However, these homes make up only 50 per cent of Housing New Zealand’s Hamilton portfolio.

"We need to increase the number of smaller social housing properties in Hamilton. Housing New Zealand’s infill programme is allowing these homes to be built quickly."

The $12 million programme allows Housing New Zealand to make better use of its land holdings in a cost-effective way.

"It makes sense to build the new two-bedroom homes on underutilised sections where this is practical. There’s no need to subdivide the sections, which means the new homes are very cost-effective and provide the taxpayer with great value-for-money."

Housing New Zealand is working closely with the tenants of our existing homes at these sites to make sure there is minimal disruption while the new homes are being built. They are also taking the opportunity to fabricate a lot of components off-site, to speed up construction and reduce the impact on the neighbourhood.

"The new homes are warm, dry and modern. They include covered deck areas for outdoor living, and are designed to be easy to look after and maintain," Ms Adams says.

The first homes will be completed by late May, and the entire programme will be finished by July.

Ms Adams noted the constructive relationship between Hamilton City Council and Housing New Zealand, which meant the project was able to be streamlined and the full consenting process fast-tracked.

"It’s great to see the Hamilton City Council working constructively with central government to help provide essential social housing projects for the city. Councils have a big role to play in solving demand for social housing in their communities, particularly through streamlining consenting processes to help us get houses built. We can build houses more quickly when councils cooperate. Hamilton City Council have done their ratepayers proud by being part of the solution, rather than the problem."