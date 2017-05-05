Appointments to National Infrastructure Advisory Board

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:45

Finance Minister Steven Joyce today announced the reappointment of Margaret Devlin, Edward Guy, and Carl Hansen to the National Infrastructure Advisory Board (NIAB).

NIAB provides independent expert advice to the National Infrastructure Unit (the Unit) and to the Minister of Finance.

NIAB are the conduit for interaction with the private sector, local government, and others, to promote best practice in the evaluation, planning, funding and delivery of infrastructure, contributing to new policy thinking and undertaking quality review, including for the National Infrastructure Plan.

"These three appointees bring a range of skills and specialist knowledge to provide quality advice on infrastructure project appraisal, capital asset management issues and the development and execution of the infrastructure plan," Mr Joyce says. "I’m pleased to be able to reappoint them to the Advisory Board."

The terms for all three appointees are from 1 May 2017 to 30 April 2020.

Biographies

Margaret Devlin has NZ and UK infrastructure industry experience. She is on the boards of the Metservice, Waikato Regional Airport, WEL Networks, City Care and Watercare Services (CCO) and chairs Harrison Grierson (Australasian engineering company). Her infrastructure background and specialist knowledge of water issues has proved valuable.

Edward Guy has over 20 years’ experience working with Crown, local government, private and jointly-owned infrastructure assets. His experience includes water supply and wastewater asset management planning, land transport asset management planning, an integrated transport strategy (Queenstown Lakes Local Roads and State Highways) and solid waste asset management and valuation. Mr Guy brings his asset management and engineering experience, and working knowledge of local government.

Carl Hansen has been Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority since it was established in November 2010. Previously Mr Hansen worked for M-Co, originally as chief economist and then as CEO. He has worked for the Law and Economics Consulting Group, and has held a wide range of policy development and operations roles at the Treasury and Reserve Bank. Mr Hansen brings senior economic expertise to the board.