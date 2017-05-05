Techweek’17 to encourage global thinking

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 14:44

Communications Minister Simon Bridges has acknowledged the start of Techweek’17, a nationwide event that will showcase New Zealand-grown technology and innovation to the world.

The annual events kicks off tomorrow and runs to 14 May. It will see more than 150 events held across New Zealand, with a theme of ‘local answers to global questions’.

"Techweek’17 aims to showcase New Zealand as a high-tech nation, inspire youth to get into tech, and encourage business uptake of ICT through events across the country," Mr Bridges says.

A key part of the Government’s Building a Digital Nation work programme involves supporting events such as Techweek’17.

"New Zealand’s digital technology sector is growing fast, with ICT service and software exports doubling between 2008 and 2014, making ICT our third largest export," Mr Bridges says.

"We want to continue to build on this and create a leading digital nation - a nation with a thriving digital sector, where our businesses, people and government are all using digital technology to drive innovation and improve productivity.

"The Government recognises we have a key role to play in ensuring that New Zealand can take advantage of these opportunities, by supporting digital innovation, keeping up to date with new technologies and investing in connectivity.

"Techweek’17 provides an opportunity to celebrate New Zealand’s technology and innovation offering, and its contribution towards building a productive and competitive economy," Mr Bridges says.

Visit www.techweek.co.nz for the full programme of events and further information.