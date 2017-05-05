Irrigation funding for Kurow Duntroon welcomed

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 18:29

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has welcomed $388,000 in new development grant funding for the Kurow Duntroon Irrigation Company (KDIC) from Crown Irrigation Investments Ltd.

"This grant is an important step forward for this project which could have major benefits for the North Otago region," says Mr Guy.

The funding is required to complete the remaining work to reach construction commencement and confirm the commercial viability of the proposed scheme.

"The current scheme is aging and needs updating. This project will mean water is used much more efficiently and effectively, using the latest design and technology.

"Importantly it will deliver real environmental benefits by reducing the irrigation take from small tributaries and help improve minimum flows.

"Irrigation schemes in other parts of the country have brought economic and environmental gains. A reliable source of water gives certainty to farmers and growers, helps them plan ahead and deal with droughts and dry spells."

All decisions by Crown Irrigation Investments are made by an experienced, independent board and management team.. Strict conditions have to be met including sound governance and matched funding.